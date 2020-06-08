Delhi Hospitals Can't Deny Treatment to Residents of Other States: L-G Anil Baijal Overrules CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi L-G Anil Baijal with CM Arvind Kejriwal | File Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, June 8: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's order to reserve Delhi hospitals only for capital residents was overruled by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Monday. A day after Kejriwal announced the controversial decision, Baijal issued a statement, saying that the hospitals in Delhi cannot deny treatment to patients from other parts of the country. Kejriwal To Undergo Coronavirus Test After Suffering From COVID-19 Like Symptoms.

Baijal, in his letter to the health authorities, said it must be ensured that medical treatment is not denied to any patient on the ground of not being a resident of Delhi.

"Hospitals can't deny treatment to anyone. Cannot discriminate on grounds of insider versus outsider," said Baijal, who is also the Chairman of Department Of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) -- under whose jurisdiction the government hospitals and other emergency facilities fall.

Delhi L-G Overrules AAP Govt's Decision on Hospitals

Kejriwal, in a web-telecast on Sunday, announced that the hospitals run by Delhi government would not admit patients from other states till the threat of coronavirus subsides. Private hospitals barring few which offer specialised services would also be reserved for only Delhi residents.

The hospitals run by central government, which includes AIIMS, Safdarjung and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, would not fall under the order, Kejriwal had added.

“Delhi hospitals will be available for the people of Delhi only, while Central government hospitals will remain open for all. Private hospitals except those where special surgeries like neurosurgery are performed also reserved for Delhi residents," Kejriwal had said.