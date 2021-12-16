New Delhi, December 16: A man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a restaurant worker in Delhi. As per reports, the accused committed the crime after the restaurant worker refused to share his liquor with him. Maharashtra: Man Arrested for Killing 60-Year-Old Mother Under Influence of Alcohol in Nashik

According to a report in The Times Of India, On November 17, a hospital informed the Delhi Police that a man, identified as Dinesh Tamang (30), had been brought in with stab wounds on his neck. The victim, who was unable to speak, was later taken to the LNJP Hospital for medical care.

Police after subsequent efforts were able to nab the accused identified as Prakash Sharma. A police officer said Tamang, a restaurant worker, was having liquor with somebody in Lahori Gate area when the accused asked Tamang to share his wine with him. Tamang, however, turned him down. Enraged over this, Sharma attacked Tamang with a cutter and then fled the spot.

