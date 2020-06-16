Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Delhi-Meerut Corridor Project Worth Over Rs 1,000 Crore Given to Chinese Firm STEC, RSS Affiliate Asks Modi Govt to Scrap Bid: Reports

News Team Latestly| Jun 16, 2020 03:52 PM IST
Image used for representational purpose | (Photo: Credits Pixabay)

New Delhi, June 16: Chinese company, Shanghai Tunnel Engineering Co Ltd (STEC) has emerged as the lowest bidder for building an underground stretch of Delhi-Meerut RRTS (Regional Rapid Transit System) project. However, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) has requested the Narendra Modi government to cancel Chinese company's bid, India Today reported. COVID-19 Crisis Should Be Turned into an Opportunity for Self-Reliant India, Says PM Narendra Modi.

Amid the government's push for the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan (self-reliant India campaign), the Chinese firm becoming eligible for the over Rs 1,000 crore project has raised a political storm. The RSS affiliate SJM itself has requested the government to promote an Indian player instead of STEC, India Today reported.

SJM national co-convener Ashwani Mahajan said that they have urged Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to scrap the Chinese company’s bid. The SJM said that the domestic players should get the crucial projects.

Reportedly, Shanghai Tunnel Engineering Co Ltd (STEC) emerged as the lowest bidder for the construction of the 5.6 km underground stretch between New Ashok Nagar and Sahibabad.

Reportedly, the STEC quoted Rs 1,126 crore for the project, while Larsen and Toubro Limited (L&T) Rs 1170 crore, Gulermak Rs 1,325.92 crore, Tata Projects Limited Rs 1346.29 crore and Afcons Infrastructure Ltd Rs 1400.40 crore.

