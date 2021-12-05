New Delhi, December 5: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has pressed 14 Anti Smog Guns (ASGs) into service to combat air pollution at the sites where it is constructing infrastructure for the metro rails. The anti-smog guns throw fine mist from time-to-time to check the possibility of dust pollution emanating from the construction work. Currently, as part of its Phase 4 expansion as well as some other construction projects, 12 civil contracts are operational across the national capital.

These state-of-the-art ASGs are capable of spraying fine mist up to 70 to 100 metres. One ASG is considered adequate for covering an area up to 20,000 square metre. The DMRC said it ensures that the water used for sprinkling is free from coliforms, viruses and bacteria. "High quality nozzles with droplet sizes of 10 to 50 micrometers are used for greater impact. With the gradual expansion of construction work, more such ASGs shall be introduced at the sites in the days ahead," it said. Air Pollution: Delhi Hospital Sees 10% Growth in Patients with Respiratory Problems Post Diwali.

The Delhi Government in November imposed a ban on construction and demolition activities in the city, following soaring levels of air pollution. "Currently, all construction work apart from those which are non polluting in nature have been stopped in compliance with relevant directions. While, the DMRC is ensuring complete compliance to all the pollution related instructions, these mist guns have been installed as a permanent measure to combat pollution and are employed at the sites round the year. Even when construction work is not going on, Mist Guns prevent the loose soil/earth stored at construction sites from being air borne thus reducing air pollution," it added.

Traditionally, anti-smog guns were used at coal and cement manufacturing sites across the world. In November, 2016, DMRC became possibly the first construction company in the National Capital Region to use the ASGs at its sites as a pilot project.

Based on the feedback received from the initial use of ASGs at the sites, their use was made mandatory in the conditions of contract for civil contractors in DMRC's fourth phase of expansion.

Even the Delhi Government has now made the use of ASGs mandatory for all construction agencies in the national capital as a tool to combat pollution. Detailed guidelines regarding the use of water droplets, nozzles have also been issued in this regard. Pertinently, the entire northern India, especially the Delhi-NCR grapples with the menace of severe pollution during the months of October to December.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 05, 2021 06:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).