Madhya Pradesh Police Constable Attempts Suicide in Bhopal Over Stress Due to COVID-19 Duty

Gun (Photo Credits: IANS)

Bhopal, April 14: A police constable posted in Ratibad Police Station in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal shot himself in his shoulders reportedly owing to mental stress due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The 36-year-old is said to out of danger and is admitted at a hospital in Bhopal. The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon near the Neelbarh police chowki. Catch all the live news and updates related to the coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the world.

According to a report in India Today, Constable Chetan Singh, who is in the motorcycle-borne unit, was unhappy with the front line duty as COVID-19 was spreading in the city. He was reportedly concerned that he would contact the virus while performing his duty. Nihangs Attack Punjab Policemen in Patiala, Cop's Hand Chopped Off, Seven Arrested.

ANI Tweet:

A Police jawan, posted in Ratibad Police Station, Bhopal, shot himself in his shoulders today. He was under mental stress. He is undergoing an operation and is out of danger. We will talk to him once his condition improves: Bhopal's Inspector General (IG) of Police Upendra Jain — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2020

Fearing contracting the infection, the constable shot himself. "He is undergoing an operation and is out of danger. We will talk to him once his condition improves," said Bhopal Inspector General (IG) of Police Upendra Jain.

Over 10 police officials have tested positive for coronavirus in Bhopal. Total 831 coronavirus cases have been reported in Madhya Pradesh, including 50 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry.