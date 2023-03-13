New Delhi, March 13: Delhi Traffic Police on Monday issued an advisory informing commuters about the closure of carriageways of National Highway-48 (Delhi-Jaipur Highway) between Rangpuri and Rajokari for a period of 90 days due to construction work.

According to the traffic department, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is constructing Dwarka Expressway under Bharat Mala Project, which will start from Dwarka Link Road near Shiv Murti on NH-48 (Delhi-Jaipur Highway). Delhi Traffic Police Issue Over 8,550 Challans During Shab-e-Barat, Holi for Violation of Rules, Shows Data.

Under this project, two underpasses and one elevated section will be constructed on NH-48. To execute this work, both carriageways on NH-48 between Rangpuri and Rajokari will be closed.

"Traffic near Shiv Murti intersection shall be diverted from the main highway to newly constructed slip roads. The closure of carriageways may increase the volume of traffic on the road and cause inconvenience to the general public," stated the advisory. "People who are going towards Airport/ISBT/Railway Stations are advised to carefully plan their travel with sufficient time at hand," it said. Delhi Traffic Update: Heavy Traffic Congestion on Several Roads Due to Fair at Pragati Maidan.

"The commuters going towards or coming from Gurugram/Jaipur may use Mehrauli-Gurugram Road. The travelers going towards Dwarka, Kapashera and Najafgarh may travel via Palam Road from Gurugram Road flyover," it stated.

"The commuters coming from Gurugram, Kapashera & Dwarka towards Dhaula Kuan, Vasant Vihar may take Dwarka Flyover Road No. 201," it said.

"The commuters are requested to cooperate by planning their journey accordingly via the above-mentioned alternate routes. We appreciate your understanding and your cooperation towards alleviation of traffic congestions during the above-mentioned period," the advisory added.

