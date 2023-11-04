A person died and some sustained injuries after a DTC bus lost control and rammed into several vehicles in Delhi’s Rohini. Video shared by news agency ANI shows the speeding bus hitting a white car from behind before crashing into parked scooters on the side of the road. The bus also hit several two wheelers in Delhi's Rohini area. Further investigation into the incident is underway. Amroha Road Accident: Youth Dies After Speeding Vehicle Crushes Him on Road, Police Use Broom to Collect Scattered Pieces of Body Parts; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Delhi Accident Video

#WATCH | One person died after being hit by a DTC bus in Delhi's Rohini area. Further investigation is underway: Delhi Police (CCTV visuals confirmed by police) pic.twitter.com/Bt1ipo9GYr — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2023

