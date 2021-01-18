New Delhi, Jan 18: Schools in Delhi have reopened only for students of classes 10 and 12 from Monday in view of the upcoming board exams, especially for practicals, project work and laboratory related activities.

After the students of classes 10 and 12 returned to schools in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "It is a very emotional moment for me to see the children in Delhi's schools studying again after a long time. Leaving the harsh times behind, schools have reopened. Hopefully everything will be normal soon and all children will come back to school to meet their teachers and friends."

Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia said, "It was really nice to meet children in schools after such a long time. Students are still adjusting to come back to schools with the necessary Covid safety norms, but are happy to meet their friends."

Permission has also been granted to these students to use the laboratories. They will be able to prepare their projects related to the board exams in the schools.

The Education Minister said, "Good luck to the students of classes 10 and 12 who are going back to their school today after a gap of 10 months. Though it is only for limited purpose and with Covid-19 protocols, but still I am happy that schools are opening in Delhi."

The Delhi government has also prepared a standard operating procedure (SOP) for schools which will have to be followed strictly. The schools will have to maintain a record of how many children are attending. However, this record would not be used for marking the attendance of the students.

Schools will not open in the containment zones. Students, teachers and other persons living in the Covid-prone (red zone) areas would not be allowed to come to school.

Sisodia released information on the reopening of schools, saying,"In view of the upcoming CBSE board examinations and practical examinations in Delhi, permission has been given to open schools for practical, project work, counselling etc for classes 10 and 12 from January 18. Children will be called to school only with the consent of parents. Children will not be forced to come to school."

