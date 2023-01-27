New Delhi, January 27: The Delhi police has apprehended a 14-year-old boy for snatching a groom's 'money garland' decorated with Rs 500 denomination notes totalling Rs 1,64,500 in Mayapuri area of West Delhi, an official said on Friday. The incident occurred on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Ghanshyam Bansal on Wednesday said that a complaint was received in Mayapuri police station that a boy had snatched the money garland when the groom was about to sit on the horse. Delhi: Five Arrested For Snatching Mobile Phones Using Bikes.

"A case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered and during investigation, CCTV footage of nearby areas was analysed. Through technical and manual surveillance, the juvenile was traced and apprehended from his locality," said the DCP. Karnataka: College Girl Takes to Chain Snatching for Returning Rs 5000 Loan, Arrested.

He confessed to the crime, following which the police recovered 79 notes of Rs 500 denomination out of the 329 notes from his house. Further investigation is underway.

