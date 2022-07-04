New Delhi, July 4: A 20-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death with a key outside a wine shop East Delhi’s Samaspur on Sunday night reportedly over a road rage incident , said police.

The deceased has been identified as Nikhil Sharma, a resident of Patparganj. Though he was rushed to a hospital to LBS Hospital in Khichripur by his friend after sustaining injuries in a quarrel, he was declared brought dead by the doctors, reported The Indian Express.

Pandav Nagar police station officials said they received the information about the road rage incident at 8.42 pm from the hospital.

The initial inquiry revealed that the deceased and his friend had an argument with an unknown scooter rider on touching their vehicles.

The fight escalated and the unknown riders attacked Nikhil and his friend when they were coming back home. One of the culprits stabbed a sharp object in Nikhil's chest, fatally injuring him.

A case has been registered under appropriate sections against the culprits.

