In a shocking incident in Delhi, a 50-year-old man, Keshav Prasad, was arrested for the brutal murder of a 22-year-old woman named Nandini. The police discovered her body stuffed in a sack at a public toilet in Ashok Vihar after a dispute over payment for sex. As per reports, Keshav had agreed to pay Nandini INR 10,000 for a night, but after the act, he refused to pay, prompting Nandini to threaten him with an FIR for rape. In a fit of rage, Keshav strangled her and disposed of the body. Delhi Police tracked down the accused after reviewing over 100 CCTV cameras, leading to his arrest. Delhi Shocker: 19-Year-Old Man Stabbed Over ‘Past Enmity’ in Sangam Vihar, Juvenile Among 2 Arrested.

Man Strangles Woman, Dumps Body in Public Toilet in Delhi

दिल्ली के अशोक विहार स्थित पब्लिक टॉयलेट में बोरे में बंद मिली लाश 22 साल की लड़की नंदिनी की निकली। अब पुलिस ने क़ातिल 50 वर्ष के केशव प्रसाद को अरेस्ट किया। 100 से ज्यादा सीसी कैमरे खंगाल दिल्ली पुलिस ने केशव को पकड़ा। हत्या की वजह... केशव ने बताया की वह आज़ादपुर फ्लाईओवर के… pic.twitter.com/GkP8f28sV2 — TRUE STORY (@TrueStoryUP) February 24, 2025

