New Delhi, July 19: A man was stabbed to death allegedly by a labourer in outer Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area after he scolded the latter for asking a beedi from him, police said on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Satyawan, a resident of Shahbad Dairy. He works at a carpenter's shop, they said.

The matter came to light on Tuesday around 9 am when police received a call about a man's body, with stab injuries, lying in a vacant space near Mahadev Chowk, police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Ravi Kumar Singh said on reaching the spot, a police team recovered the body. Delhi Murder: Man Stabbed to Death for Refusing to Share Beedi in Shahbad Dairy Area, Accused Arrested.

Around five stab injuries were found on the body. The man was later identified as Sanjay Mishra (35), a resident of Shahbad Dairy, he said. A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Shahbad Dairy police station and an investigation was taken up, he said. Delhi Crime Horror: Woman Found Dead Near Geeta Colony Flyover, Police Recover Body Chopped Into Several Pieces.

On the basis of a tip-off, Satyawan was apprehended and later arrested in connection with the incident, the DCP said. During interrogation, the accused disclosed to police that on Monday night, he was passing through the vacant area near Mahadev Chowk where he saw Mishra with his friend.

Satyawan asked them for a beedi and the duo scolded him following which, he stabbed them, the DCP said. Mishra's friend sustained minor injuries in the attack, police said. A knife used to commit the crime has been recovered from the accused, police said, adding further investigation is underway.