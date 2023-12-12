Ajmer, December 12: A 26-year-old woman approached senior police officers on Monday, alleging she was forcibly ousted from her home after her husband pronounced triple talaq. The woman, hailing from Ajmer district, recounted her ordeal, claiming her husband, Mohammad Alam of Makrana, had demanded a dowry of Rs 5 lakh and subjected her to physical abuse when it was not met. Despite filing a complaint at the Mahila police station four months ago, she asserted that no action was taken. The Ajmer SP, upon hearing her plight, instructed officials to address the matter in accordance with the law.

According to a Times of India report, the woman highlighted that the community was supporting her husband's actions. In a similar incident in September 2023, a case of assault and coercion against a woman was lodged at Baunli police station in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The victim, who tied the knot with Nadeem Ansari of Baunli on November 22, 2020, reported that her marital life turned tumultuous due to her husband's abusive behaviour. 'Talaq, Talaq, Talaq': Woman Abused, Assaulted, Given Triple Talaq on Phone by Husband After 7 Months of Wedding in Mumbai.

As per reports, the situation escalated on December 12, 2022, during a meeting related to her grandmother-in-law's demise, where she alleged that her husband physically attacked her and expelled her from their home. Seeking intervention, on December 13, the victim approached the Qazi, who unfortunately ratified her husband's decision to deliver triple talaq. Subsequently, the woman filed a case at Adarsh Nagar police station in Jaipur. Bihar: ‘Bride’ Gives ‘Triple Talaq’ To ‘Groom’ Within 12 Hours of Marriage in Patna After Dispute Over Food During Marriage Ceremony.

Shockingly, when she went to Baunli police station to provide her statement on September 15, 2023, she claimed her husband and his family members intercepted her en route, subjected her to physical assault, and verbally abused her. Even within the police station, she asserted that she faced further mistreatment. The victim also accused her uncle and father-in-law, Nazim, of complicity in these acts and claimed her husband was pressuring her to withdraw the triple talaq case. Additionally, she accused him of forcibly taking away their child and reported his remarriage along with continued threats.

