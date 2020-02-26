Delhi Violence: 18 FIRs, 106 Arrests, 22 Dead; Police Briefs Media, Issues Helpline Numbers After High Court Order

Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 26: At least 106 people were arrested for their alleged involvement in the violence that took place in North East Delhi. A total of 18 FIRs were also filed in connection with the case. The police examined CCTV footage of the incident and identified the miscreants. The Delhi police as per the direction of the Delhi High Court also issued helpline numbers for the victims for providing any help or information. From Setting Up of Helpline Numbers to Pulling Up Police & Directing CBSE to Reschedule Exams in North-East District, Here's What The Delhi High Court Said.

Delhi Police PRO, MS Randhawa also appealed to the public not to believe in rumours. During a press conference, Randhawa said, “Till now Delhi Police has registered 18 FIRs, so far and 106 people have been arrested in connection with the incidents in North East Delhi. Miscreants are being identified. We have CCTV footage and strong evidence.” He further added that no untoward incident had taken place today. Delhi High Court Directs Police to Probe Speeches of BJP Leaders.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi HC directed the authorities to set up helplines for immediate help for victims. The court also asked the government to provide private ambulances for the safe passage of the people injured in the violence. The directions were also issued to set up shelters for the rehabilitation of the victims. Delhi Violence: 'Can't Let Another 1984 Riots Happen', States High Court; Police Says Haven't Seen Kapil Mishra's Video.

The North East district of the national capital territory has become battlefield since February 23 after violence erupted in the area as pro and anti-CAA groups clashed with each other. The clashes erupted after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra’s alleged inflammatory remarks at Jaffrabad. A total of 22 people were killed, while around 200 people were injured in the violence.