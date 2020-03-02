Delhi Violence: Police Arrests 24 People For 'Spreading Rumours' With Intent to Fuel Tensions in Affected Areas

Delhi Police logo. (File Photo)

New Delhi, March 2: Delhi police on Monday arrested 24 people under the charges of rumour-mongering, which allegedly led to tensions and panic among the people in the national capital on March 2. Two persons have been arrested from the Central district, 21 arrests have been made from North West district and one person from Rohini district. Delhi Violence: Arvind Kejriwal Announces Rs 1 Crore Compensation, Government Job For IB Official Ankit Sharma's Family.

In connection with rumour-mongering on Monday, action has been initiated against 18 persons and two cases have been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Delhi Police Dispel Rumours of Fresh Incidents of Violence in National Capital, Claim 'Situation is Normal'.



Delhi Police: 2 people arrested from the Central district, 21 people arrested from the North West district and 1 person arrested from Rohini district, total of 24 persons arrested, in connection with rumour-mongering on 1st March https://t.co/dLANl7dBk5 — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2020

Police have appealed to people to not believe in rumours saying that the situation is normal in Delhi and they are monitoring social media platforms. On Sunday, police received panic calls from several locations.

This comes in the aftermath of North East Delhi violence last week, in which more than 47 people died and over 200 sustained injuries. Intelligence Bureau official Ankit Sharma and Delhi Police head constable Rattan Lal were among the killed.