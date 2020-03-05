Delhi Violence: Crime Branch Recovers Car in Which Shahrukh Fled

Shahrukh detained by Delhi Police. (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, March 5: The Crime Branch has recovered the car in which Shahrukh, the man who opened fire and pointed a gun at police on February 24 during the Delhi violence, had fled, Delhi Police sources told ANI on Thursday. Earlier on Wednesday, sources in Delhi Police had said investigations have revealed that Shahrukh initially kept roaming around in the national capital before slipping away to Punjab and Uttar Pradesh's Shamli from where he was arrested on Tuesday.

According to sources, on February 24, after the incident, Shahrukh went back home and was petrified to see his photos flashing on the television screen. He then changed his clothes, drove to Hauz Khas and kept roaming around in the clubs there. Delhi Violence: Death Toll Rises to 7; Shahrukh, The Man Who Wielded Gun at Police in Northeast Delhi, Detained.

On February 25, Shahrukh kept roaming in Delhi's Connaught Place, parked his car in the parking area and slept in the vehicle itself. On February 26, he drove to Punjab's Jalandhar and called up a friend there who refused to meet him having watched him on television.

On February 27, 28 and 29 he remained in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli with one of his friends.On March 1, he left Shamli and kept wandering in buses in Punjab. On March 2, he returned to Shamli.

On March 3, Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested Shahrukh from Shamli bus stand. He has been sent to four-day police custody. During the investigation, Shahrukh revealed that the car he used belonged to his uncle's son. He had left the car in a garage in Haryana after it broke down.