Delhi Woman Names Newborn After Police Constable Dayavir Singh Who Helped Her Reach Hospital Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Delhi Woman Names Newborn After Police Constable Dayavir Singh (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, April 24: The novel coronavirus lockdown has changed our lives in many ways and in these hard times police, health professionals and other COVID-19 warriors are doing their best to help everyone in need. They are working 24/7 so that virus can be contained, that has infected over 23,400 people in the country. In a heartwarming gesture, a Delhi police constable went out of his way to help a pregnant woman. Pregnant During COVID-19 Pandemic? Here's How the Novel Coronavirus Can Affect Expectant Mothers and Their Foetuses in Womb.

Police Constable Dayavir Singh came to rescue of a pregnant and took her to the hospital during the lockdown. The woman has honoured the cop by naming her new-born after him. Reacting to the development, Dayavir Singh said, "I'm happy that I could help her in these times. I feel honoured." Corona Kumar, COVID, Lockdown And More; New-Born Babies Get Named After Coronavirus Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

ANI Tweet:

Delhi: A mother named her newborn baby after the name of a police constable, Dayavir Singh, who took her to hospital for delivery. Dayavir Singh says,"I am happy that I could help her in these times. I feel honoured." pic.twitter.com/ewvV4oCVv6 — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2020

In a similar case from Uttar Pradesh, a woman from Bareilly had named her newborn after a Noida police officer for helping her husband to reach to her when she was expecting their first baby amid the nationwide lockdown.

According to the latest numbers released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Delhi has total 2,376 coronavirus cases. Out of the total cases, 1518 are active, 808 patients are recovered or discharged and 50 have died due to the infection.