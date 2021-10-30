Ahead of the Diwali 2021 shoppers thronged to Delhi's Sarojini Nagar Market. The market witnessed a huge footfall during the festive season. One of the shopkeepers told news agency ANI that the most of the shoppers were vaccinated against COVID-19. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on November 4.

Tweet By ANI:

Delhi: Shoppers throng to Sarojini Nagar Market ahead of Diwali "The market is witnessing a huge footfall this festival season. Most of the shoppers are vaccinated against COVID-19," a shopkeeper says. pic.twitter.com/v8WKwIEZqz — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)