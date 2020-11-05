New Delhi, November 5: Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister urged people to not burst any firecrackers at any cost during Diwali 2020. He reminded people that they will be playing with the lives of their family members by bursting crackers.

Kejriwal further informed that on November 14, from 7.49 pm onwards, all 2 crores Delhi citizens will perform Laxmi Puja together. "I'll begin Puja which will be telecast live on TV," said Delhi CM. Delhi Pollution: 'Yudh Pradushan Ke Virudh' Campaign Launched by CM Arvind Kejriwal; Here is How It Will Use Technology to Curb Stubble Burning.

Arvind Kejriwal Urges people in Delhi to not burst crackers:

Please don't burst crackers at any cost. You're playing with the lives of your own family by bursting crackers. On 14th Nov, 7.49 pm onwards, all 2 crores Delhi citizens will perform Laxmi Puja together. I'll begin Puja which will be telecast live on TV: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/k4GEbJDNBV — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2020

Delhi’s air quality rapidly worsened to “severe” on the air quality index (AQI) on Thursday morning, as residents woke up to an AQI of 452. Due to a shift in the meteorological conditions, AQI which was in the “very poor” – between 301 and 400 -- category till Wednesday afternoon worsened rapidly to “severe”

AQI between 401 and 500 is considered to be severe, which can impact healthy people and seriously affect those with existing health conditions, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

