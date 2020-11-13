Hyderabad, Nov 13: The Telangana government on Friday issued orders banning sale and use of firecrackers, a day after the High Court issued directions to ban sale and use of firecrackers.

The government has asked the authorities concerned to immediately close the shops selling the firecrackers throughout the state.

The order issued by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar noted that the High Court directed the state to immediately ban the sale and use of fireworks by the people and organizations and to immediately clampdown and close the shops which are selling fireworks throughout the state. Firecrackers Banned in Delhi-NCR From Midnight Till November 30, Says NGT Ahead of Diwali 2020.

Hon'ble High Court has further issued directions to appeal, both through print, press and electronic media, to refrain from bursting firecrackers, so as to prevent any further deterioration in air quality, say the Government Order (GO).

"Government after careful consideration of the matter and keeping in view the directions of the Hon'ble High Court, hereby impose ban on sale and use of firecrackers by the people and organizations, with immediate effect," reads the Government Order (GO).

The chief secretary asked the Director General of Police, Director General, Fire Services, all collectors and district magistrates, commissioners and police and superintendents of police to take immediate action to close the shops which are selling fireworks throughout the state and inform to the government by November 16 the steps taken in this regard.

The Commissioner & Ex Officio Principal Secretary to Government, I&PR Department shall issue an appeal to people, through the print, press and electronic media to refrain from bursting firecrackers.

The Court High had on Thursday directed the government to give wide publicity to the ban and to submit a report to it on November 19 the steps taken by the government to check usage of firecrackers.

The Court passed the orders on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by P. Indra Prakash, a High Court lawyer who sought a ban on firecrackers in the larger public interest in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

The petitioner argued that that the pollution from the firecrackers would lead to further spread of the COVID-19 threat. He submitted to the court that the condition of people already infected by virus would deteriorate and may even result in death due to increase in the level of air pollution from the smoke. He said children and senior citizens will be more vulnerable.

