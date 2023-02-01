The stray dog menace has become a major issue in Thane's Mumbra. According to a report, a street dog in the area has bitten nearly 35 people in a single day. The incident shocked and startled the locality. The canine was caught on camera attacking a child. In the video, the animal can be seen biting a child as the locals rush to the minor's help. The citizens have urged the authorities to take necessary actions. Gurugram Dog Attack Video: 12-Year-Old Girl Narrowly Escapes Attack by Labrador Dog in Uniworld Garden City-2.

Dog Menace in Mumbra:

मुंबई से सटे ठाणे के मुंब्रा में कुत्तों का आतंक.. एक ही दिन में एक कुत्ते के 35 लोगों को काटने की घटना आई सामने.. सीसीटीवी में कैद हुई तस्वीरों में इस कुत्ते ने एक बच्चे पर हमला कर उसे काट लिया.. pic.twitter.com/HPuEdg7Gfg — Vivek Gupta (@imvivekgupta) February 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)