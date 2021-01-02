Rameswaram, January 2: A dead dolphin washed ashore in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram on Saturday morning. Locals spotted the carcass of the dolphin on the Agni Theertham beach and informed the forest department. Officials from the forest department, along with police, then reached the spot and removed the dead fish from the beach.

There were injury marks on the dolphin. According to a report, forest officials believe a big fish like shark may have attacked the dolphin. The dead dolphin weighed 40 kg and was 4 feet long, forest officials said. Dolphins Spotted Splashing in Water off Vashi Creek Near Mumbai! Watch Rare Video of Mammals Going Viral.

Dead Dolphin at Agni Theertham Beach:

Tamil Nadu: A dead dolphin was washed ashore at Agni Theertham beach in Rameswaram today morning. The dolphin weighing 40 kg and 4 feet long was recovered by the forest department. pic.twitter.com/HazPIhk5Z8 — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2021

In an unrelated incident, a fisherman in Karnataka caught two giant manta rays off the Malpe port in October. The manta rays, caught by fisherman Subhash Sailan, were weighing 750 kg and 250 kg. The big haul had drawn a large crowd who wanted a glimpse of the giant fishes. A crane had to be brought in to put them in a pickup truck.

