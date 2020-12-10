Dolphins were seen splashing in sea at the Vashi creek recently. A big dolphin was seen alongside two baby dolphins along with it in a clip. Video of the mammals which are going viral shows it leaping in the water one after another. Onlookers were surprised as dolphins are not a regular sight at the Vashi creek. Owing to COVID-19 induced lockdown, wild animals were found roaming on streets in different countries. In the aquatic world too, rare fish were spotted up close from the shore. In such an instance, Indian Ocean humpback dolphin was spotted in the waters of Marine Drive and Malabar Hill. While they are not uncommon, reduced human activities brought them closer to the coast often.

Looking at the recent spotting of dolphins at Vashi creek, they don't look very far from the shore. The video seems to have been taken from nearby. The video of the clip has gone viral with people exclaiming at the sight of the marine animals. Did You Know, Ganges River Dolphins Are Blind? Know Facts About India's National Aquatic Animal And Where to Spot Various Species of Endangered Beings in India.

Dolphins Spotted off Vashi Creek in Viral Video:

While dolphins are not often spotted in the region five endangered Indian Ocean Humpback dolphins were spotted near Rajodi beach off Vashi coast on Sunday last year. The pod of dolphins were seen swimming close to the shore. The incident had attracted a lot of visitors to the Nalasopara region. Last year, two humpback dolphins were spotted near the Bandra Worli sea link and the Sasson Docks. Multiple times, decomposed carcases of dolphins have been found at Mumbai beaches.

