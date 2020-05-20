Highest ever spike of 5,611 #COVID19 cases & 140 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the country now at 106750, including 61149 active cases & 3303 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Delhi: Traffic congestion in Kalindi Kunj area near Delhi-Noida (Uttar Pradesh) border amid 4th phase of lockdown. Delhi: Traffic congestion in Kalindi Kunj area near Delhi-Noida (Uttar Pradesh) border amid 4th phase of lockdown. pic.twitter.com/BtMH2UvNAZ— ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2020 Jharkhand: Liquor shops re-open in Ranchi, during the fourth phase of lockdown. The state has levied 75% Value Added Tax on liquor including Indian-made Foreign Liquor (IMFL). Jharkhand: Liquor shops re-open in Ranchi, during the fourth phase of lockdown. The state has levied 75% Value Added Tax on liquor including Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL). pic.twitter.com/T9MW2ORzzf— ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2020 United States records more than 1,500 Coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours: AFP news agency quoting tracker.

Mumbai, May 20: In one of the biggest news of today, Cyclone Amphan is expected to make landfall today, and ahead of it, rainfall and strong winds have already hit Bhadrak, Paradip and other areas in Odisha. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclone intensified from Category 1 to a Category 5 cyclone in a record time of about 18 hours. The impact of Amphan cyclone is expected to be more severe, as compared to earlier cyclones Aila or Bulbul.

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday announced that a total of 200 non-AC trains would ply from June 1 onwards. The move would aid the stranded migrants who are not able to get tickets of the special Shramik Express trains. The total number of coronavirus cases surpassed the 1 lakh mark on Tuesday and the death toll increased to 3,163.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump wrote to Tedros Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General over the coronavirus situation. Trump warned that if WHO doesn't commit to major substantive improvements within the next 30 days, he will permanently freeze the US funding to WHO and would also consider the country's membership in the organisation.

