Delhi: US President Donald Trump's daughter and senior advisor Ivanka Trump arrives at Rashtrapati Bhavan ahead of the ceremonial reception of the US President. "@FLOTUS will attend happiness class in our school today. Great day for our teachers, students and Delhiites. For centuries, India has taught spirituality to the world. Am happy that she will take back the msg of happiness from our school," Arvind Kejriwal said. US President Trump likely to address a press conference in the evening after his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. United States First Lady Melania Trump will be visiting a Delhi Government school in Nanakpura on Tuesday.

New Delhi, February 25: A day after the mega "Namaste Trump" Event in Ahmedabad, United States President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will get down to business on Tuesday. The US President and the Indian Premier will hold extensive talks will aim to expand India-US global partnership. Trump and First Lady Melania would start their day with a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Bilateral Talks With PM Narendra Modi, Roundtable With Indian Investors And Defence Deals on US President's Agenda.

After that, they would go to Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi. It would be followed by extensive talks between Trump and PM Modi at Hyderabad House. The Primer Minister would also host a lunch for the US Chief. Donald Trump to Visit Mahatma Gandhi Memorial: All Routes to Raj Ghat Closed Ahead of US President's Visit.

In the afternoon, President Trump is expected to attend an event at the US Embassy in Delhi. In the evening, Trump will meet Indian President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Kovind will hold a banquet for Trump after which Trump would depart from India.