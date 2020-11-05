New Delhi, November 5: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda, in his reaction to the US presidential election results, compared the handling of COVID-19 in the United States and India. The latter, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, survived the worst brunt of pandemic, Nadda said while addressing an election rally in Bihar. US Presidential Election Results 2020: Joe Biden Wins Michigan, Wisconsin; Needs 6 Electoral Votes to Reach 270; Donald Trump Files Lawsuit.

The BJP president suggested that the primary accusation against Trump, in the United States, is that he was not able to handle the pandemic which resulted in the loss of scores of lives. On the other hand, he pointed out, Modi "saved India" despite a population of 130 crore -- roughly four times higher than the US.

"Results of US elections are being declared and the allegation against Donald Trump is that he could not handle COVID-19 properly, but Modi ji saved the country with 130-crore population by taking timely decision," Nadda said, while addressing a gathering of BJP workers and supporters n Darbhanga.

Watch Video of JP Nadda's Reference to US Elections at Bihar Rally

#WATCH: Results of US elections are being declared and the allegation against Donald Trump is that he could not handle COVID-19 properly, but Modi ji saved the country with 130-crore population by taking timely decision: BJP President JP Nadda in Darbhanga#BiharElections pic.twitter.com/Rs67IHqHDL — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2020

The presidential poll in the United States was completed on November 3, but the results are yet to be fully declared. Neither of the candidates have crossed the requisite number of electoral votes which are required to clinch the presidency. The results of three major states - Pennsylvania, Georgia and Nevada - are yet to be announced.

Democratic Party's Joe Biden, who is leading with 264 electoral college votes as against Donald Trump's 213, requires a victory in only state to be declared the winner. The incumbent President, however, is gearing up for a legal battle as he is questioned the authenticity of mail-in ballots in several provinces.

