Donald Trump, Melania Trump Land In Ahmedabad, PM Narendra Modi Welcomes US President With a Hug; See Pics And Video

Ahmedabad, February 24: US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were accorded a warm welcome by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday as they arrived for the two-day visit in India. On the first day of his two-day packed visit, President Trump will spend most of his day in Gujarat and will jointly address a gathering at Motera stadium. ‘Namaste Trump’ Event Live Streaming: Watch DD News Online Telecast of PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump’s Joint Address at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Trump was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Now, Trump and his family will head towards Sabarmati Ashram, where Mahatma Gandhi lived between 1917 and 1930. After that, the delegation will go to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel cricket stadium for mega “Namaste Trump” event. What's on The Menu? US President, First Lady Melania to Relish Gujarati Vegetarian Dishes in Ahmedabad, 'Trump Platter' Awaits First Couple at Delhi's Bukhara Restaurant.

“Your visit is definitely going to further strengthen the friendship between our nations,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted ahead of Trump’s arrival.

Trump's visit is expected to scale up bilateral ties between both countries. During the talks, the two leaders are expected to focus on a wide range of issues including defence and security, trade and investment, counter-terrorism, religious freedom and the situation in the Indo-Pacific

The US President and his team will be in India for around 36 hours. They will later visit Taj Mahal in Agra, Rashtrapati Bhawan in Delhi during their stay.