Dos And Don'ts For Air Travellers: Union Health Ministry Issues Fresh Guidelines for Passengers of Domestic and International Flights, Here Are The Details

New Delhi, May 24: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday issued a 12-pointer guidelines of dos and don'ts for domestic passengers traveling by air, trains or inter-state bus from May 25 onwards. Along with this, Union Ministry also issued the 15-pointer guideline for international passengers stating 14-day mandatory quarantine, i.e., 7 days institutional quarantine at own cost followed by 7 days of home isolation.

Issuing the guideline for domestic passengers who are travelling by air, trains or inter-state buses, the Union Health Ministry said that 'Dos and Don'ts shall be provided along with the tickets to the travellers by the agencies concerned." Also, all the passengers have been advised to download Aarogya Setu App on their mobile phone. Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Hints at Resumption of Some International Flights Before August.

Apart from this, the Ministry has asked all passengers to follow the guidelines and adhere to precautionary measures made at airports, railway stations or bus terminals. The Union Health Ministry also directed the states to make hygienic arrangements.

Here's the MoHFW circular for domestic passengers:

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issues guidelines for domestic travel. pic.twitter.com/LRg9XzEoaI — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2020

For the international passengers arriving in country, the Union Health Ministry made 14-day mandatory quarantine which include seven days institutional quarantine at own cost followed by seven days of home isolation.

Here's the MoHFW circular for international passengers:

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issues guidelines for international arrivals: 14-day mandatory quarantine- 7 days institutional quarantine at own cost followed by 7 days of home isolation pic.twitter.com/RWGataVm1m — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2020

Earlier, India's Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday hinted at the resumption of international flight operations, which has been suspended since the nationwide lockdown on March 25.