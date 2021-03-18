If you are looking to know the reality, check out the “Vastly Integrated Processes Inside Nature (VIPIN)” series published this year. The series is a path-breaking work by Dr. Vipin Gupta, professor of sensible management and appropriate science, at California State University San Bernardino. It challenges all that we think we know using conventional methods of science.

The just launched third book in this series, “ Is Present Reality: The Super-Science of the Transcendental Value ” offers a metaphysical integration of physics, biology, and management science. It takes the exposition presented in the first book, What is Divine Energy , and the second book, What Is Present Reality , forward.

Is Present Reality is a mind-boggling exposition of our reality. In an interview for this story, Vipin Gupta explained the limitations of phenomenological science using rope as an example. An observer perceives the rope as a rope after seeing the rope using the light of the eye’s consciousness. If one is blind or there is darkness, then the eye can’t service its sentient light force. In that case, a feeler may conceive the rope as a snake after barely touching the rope using the light of the skin’s consciousness. One may not perceive the rope’s reality with a bare essential touch and fill the void in the skin’s consciousness with one’s mental consciousness.

Even without a rope in the physical realm, one may experience the rope as a snake by sentiating a potential snake from the rope present within the mental consciousness. It is not unusual to dream of an inanimate thing spontaneously transforming into an animate being.

Let’s ask if a rope at present can potentially be a snake. Scientifically, a rope is a universe of atoms. A snake is a universe of cells. A cell is an atom with consciousness. Consciousness is about the cell’s past as an atom. That consciousness guides each cell to produce a universe of child cells and transform back into an atom to be the paternal soul of the universe of child cells. The paternal soul guides each child cell, with what is now para consciousness, to produce a universe of grandchild cells, letting the paternal atom divide itself and incarnate in the form of many grandchild cells.

Professor Gupta shows how an atom consists of six quarks, of which three are present within the proton, and three are the potential of the electron to transform into a neutron. A paternal atom divides itself into six potential quarks, each of which comprises six present atoms. A grandfather atom divides itself into six present quarks, each of which comprises six potential atoms. A quark consists of four child atoms bound to the paternal atom through the gravitational energy of an octave of atoms that constitute a maternal atom.

Is cell conscious of its atomic reality? Professor Gupta explains that a cell uses four sequential methods of knowing if its present is its reality. First, applying an objective method, a cell may theorize its object potential as a grandfather atom to be a unique, special relative proportion of the overall space that constitutes its subjective reality. Second, applying a subjective method, a cell may theorize the grandmother atom as the space-effect of its reality as an observing subject. Here space is a universal, general relative proportion of the overall time that constitutes the observable, objective reality. Third, applying a causation method, where the maternal atom is the subject conceiving the multidimensional ground reality, the cell may theorize the ground reality to be a dynamic, parabolic relative proportion of its overall entity potential. Fourth, applying an entity method, where it is essentially an atomic object whose cellular reality illuminates on the ground as energy shadow, the cell may falsify all three theories of relativity. After that, it may become the ideal a child atom must follow for knowing the reality behind the illusionary veil of the known present.

Does a cell has the power to transcend beyond its atomic reality? Dr. Gupta says “the answer is yes, because as a unicellular organization, the cell can realize its full octrave potential.” A cell transforms into an octave of atoms by conceiving its potential to be first a grandmother atom, then a grandfather atom, and finally a mother atom, each with the potential to divide itself into thirty-six quarks. Consequently, it conceives its potential as one hundred eight quarks, of which six constitute its reality. A cell’s potential is immanent within the present quark. Its present illuminates its value as a maternal atom, comprising one hundred quarks as an octave of child atoms without the potential quark.

Why is a multicellular organization unable to know its metaphysical reality? Professor Gupta observes that “the six present quarks generate six theories for making the present reality of the entity the absolute ideal”. First, a paternal conceives the theory of natural selection to supernaturally breed his programming. Second, a maternal conceives the theory of selective adaptation to compensate for the cost of paternal programming through her performing. Third, a son conceives the theory of adaptive evolution to trade maternal performing for planning a new paradigm of paternity with his personal force.

Fourth, a daughter conceives the theory of masculine evolutionary morality of feminine appropriation to destroy the social-effect and profit from the present paradigm of radiant maternal love. Fifth, a grandson conceives an idealized theory of the market for guider morality to service its ideal-effect as an institutional force for countertrading the feminine profiting. Sixth, a granddaughter conceives a theoretical sentient gravity to become the absolute ideal servicing her gravitational energy to destroy the masculine theory-effect that is causing feminine entropy.

How can we know and grow our metaphysical potential? Professor Gupta says, “for living a life of eternity in the present form of reality, anyone may grow the entity potential using six law-like ideas”. First, be the daughter who attracts divine intervention to reproduce oneself to form a universe of granddaughters. Second, be the son repeling the intervening guider and acting like a grandmother to service the divine intervention. Third, be the mother enjoying the growth of absolute sentient benefit, free from the costs of guider intervention to save the daughter.

Fourth, be the father experiencing entropy of exchange proficiency, freeing the daughter to profit from her workforce proficiency without masculine networking. Fifth, be the grandson proficiently networking the ideal-effect of the granddaughter, the absolute ideal, for ascending masculine profiting, without feminine cost. Sixth, be the granddaughter acting like a grandfather to energize a son cell to enjoy a proficiently working daughter cell’s knowing.

Dr. Gutpa concludes by noting that “the daughter cell’s knowing is free from the curved reality”. One needs to be a conscious entity to know the reality of the entity’s present, the potential within the entity, and the limitless growth possible in that potential without that entity.

For knowing more about your authentic reality, find the book Is Present Reality in hardcover, paperback, digital, and In a Nutshell edition everywhere books are sold.