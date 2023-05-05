Mumbai, May 05: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has detained a scientist working for India's prestigious Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on suspicion of allegedly giving vital information to a Pakistani intelligence agent that could jeopardise India's national security.

Recent reports suggest that Kurulkar was caught in a honeytrap set up by Pakistani intelligence services, with some of its operatives posing as women and sending him pornographic photographs. Assuming that these contacts he was chatting to were truly interested in him, Kurulkar allegedly conversed with them; some of these video discussions were documented. Later, he was pressured into sharing specific information under threat that his personal information would be exposed and that the Indian authorities would be made aware of these communications. Rajasthan Honey-Trap Case: Indian Army Jawan Sends Confidential Documents to Pakistan Female Agent, Arrested.

DRDO Scientist Honey-Trap Case (7 Points)

According to the Pune police, Pradeep Kurulkar was found to have engaged in voice and video conversations, WhatsApp messaging, and other forms of communication with PIO agents while carrying out his official responsibilities. "Despite holding a responsible position, the DRDO official has misused his post thereby compromising sensitive government secrets, which could pose a threat to India`s security if it falls into the hands of the enemy nation," read an official statement. Kurulkar began to be monitored by the ATS as the DRDO undertook an internal investigation, which resulted in a complaint being lodged with the Maharashtra anti-terrorism agency. Under the Official Secrets Act of 1923 and other pertinent provisions, Maharashtra ATS Kalachowki, Mumbai has filed a complaint against Pradeep Kurulkar. Kurulkar will remain in ATS custody until May 9 after being apprehended on Thursday for violating many provisions of the Official Secrets Act, in accordance with the complaint. Pradeep Kurulkar has been working as the director of a division of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Systems Engineering Laboratory of the Research & Development Establishment (Engineers). Rajasthan Honey-Trap Case: Indian Army Personnel From Jodhpur Arrested for Leaking Information to ISI. As the team leader and lead designer for several military engineering systems and equipment, Kurulkar has played crucial role in various projects including Hyperbaric chambers, high-pressure pneumatic systems, portable power sources, and missile launchers for numerous programmes, including AD, MRSAM, Nirbhay subsonic cruise missile system, Prahar, QRSAM, and XRSAM.

