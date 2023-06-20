New Delhi, June 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wished President Droupadi Murmu a long life and good health on her 65th birthday.

Murmu was born on this day in 1958 in Uparbeda village in Odisha's Mayurbhanj. She was sworn in as the 15th President of India on July 25 last year. Droupadi Murmu Prays at Jagannath Mandir in Delhi Video: President Offers Prayers at Temple in Hauz Khas Ahead of Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023.

"Birthday greetings to Rashtrapati Ji. A beacon of wisdom, dignity and commitment to the welfare of our people, she is admired for her efforts to further the nation's progress. Her dedication continues to inspire us all. Wishing her good health and a long life," the prime minister tweeted.