New Delhi, January 24: Strong tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR and some parts of northern India after a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Nepal on Tuesday.

In a tweet, the National Center for Seismology said: "Earthquake of Magnitude: 5.8, Occurred on 24-01-2023, 14:28:31 IST, Lat: 29.41 & Long: 81.68, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nepal." Earthquake of Magnitude 5.8 Hits Nepal, Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR.

There were no further information of any injuries or damages. On Monday, an earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale was reported in Bishnupur, Manipur.

