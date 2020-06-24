Rohtak, June 24: An earthquake of magnitude 2.8 on the Richter scale rattled Haryana's Rohtak on Monday, the National Center for Seismology said. The quake hit the Northern state at 12:58 pm. There are no reports of loss of property or life. Earthquake in Haryana: Quake Measuring 2.3 on Richter Scale Reported 15 Km East-South East of Rohtak.

On June 19, a similar quake of 2.3 magnitude stuck 15 km east-southeast of Rohtak. Not just Haryana, since April 12, 2020, Delhi-NCR recorded 18 earthquakes. of these, eight have taken place in Rohtak. Mizoram Earthquake: Quake of Magnitude 4.1 on Richter Scale Hits 31 km SSW of Champhai Today.

Earlier in the day, an earthquake of the magnitude of 4.1 stuck 31 km South South-West (SSW) of Champhai, Mizoram. This was the fourth quake to hit Mizoram in four consecutive days.

