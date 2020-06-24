Mizoram, June 24: An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale struck 31 km South South-West (SSW) of Champhai, Mizoram at 08:02 am on Wednesday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). This is reportedly the fourth quake to hit the northeastern state in four consecutive days.

On Tuesday, a light intensity earthquake of 3.7 magnitude hit Mizoram. The depth of the quake was 25 km and the epicenter was 39 km southeast of Thenzawl in Mizoram's Serchhip district. Mizoram Earthquake: PM Narendra Modi Speaks to CM Zoramthanga After Quake of Magnitude 5.5 Hits Northeastern State, Assures All Support From Centre.

Earthquake of 4.1 on the Richter scale Hits Mizoram:

Two earthquakes struck Mizoram on Sunday and Monday, causing damage to houses and there were cracks on roads at several places as well. It prompted the government to sound a rain and landslide alert. On Monday, a statement was issued which said- Mizoram could witness heavy to very heavy rain in the next five days and there was a possibility of landslides and mudslides.

