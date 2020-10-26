Shimla, October 26: A moderate intensity earthquake of 3.6 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Himachal Pradesh on Monday. According to National Center for Seismology (NCS), the quake hit the Shimla region in the hill state around 1:20 pm today. There was no report of any casualty or damage to property, the NSC said.

On Sunday, a same intensity earthquake was reported from Gujarat. As per details by NCS, a 3.6 magnitude quake jolted Gujarat's Kutch district on Sunday morning. The quake was recorded at a depth of 19.5 km. As per the Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority, Kutch district is located in a very high risk seismic zone. What is Earthquake? Causes and Effects of Seismic Waves? Know Everything About This Natural Occurrence.

Here's the tweet:

Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale hit Shimla in Himachal Pradesh at 1:20 pm today: National Center for Seismology — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2020

The 3.6 magnitude earthquake was recorded at 8.18 am with its epicentre 12 km west-south-west of Anjar town in Kutch, an official of the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research said.

