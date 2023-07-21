Jaipur, July 21: Three back-to-back earthquakes jolted Jaipur on Friday, but there was no immediate report of any damages. Earthquake in Bhusawal and Savda: Quake of Magnitude 3.3 on Richter Scale Shakes Parts of Maharashtra's Jalgaon District.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the first tremor measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale struck at 4.09 a.m. The second 3.1-magnitude aftershock occurred at 4.22 a.m., followed by the third 3.4-magnitude tremor at 4.25 a.m., the Centre said. Earthquake in Manipur: Quake of Magnitude 3.5 on Richter Scale Jolts Ukhrul, No Casualties Reported.

Earthquake Jolts Jaipur

Rajasthan | An earthquake of Magnitude 4.4 strikes Jaipur (CCTV Visuals) (Video source - locals) pic.twitter.com/MOudTvT8yF — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2023

The back-to-back quakes triggered panic among the residents of the state capital,many running out of their homes as a result. After the earthquakes, there was power outage in many areas of the city.

