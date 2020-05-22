Earthquake in Manipur: Quake of Magnitude 3.6 Jolts East of Ukhrul

Earthquake. (Photo Credits: PTI)

Ukhrul May 22: The National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported that the earthquake initially recorded at 3.6 magnitude, shook East of Ukhrul, Manipur at around 3:26 am on Friday morning.

"An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 on the Richter Scale hit 43 km East of Ukhrul, Manipur today at 03:26 am," the statement from NCS read.No loss of life or damage to property has been reported so far due to the quake, which lasted for few seconds.

