East Delhi DCP Warns Rumour Mongers Against Spreading 'Hatred', Says 'We Are Watching You All'

Delhi Police | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, March 3: Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), East Delhi on Tuesday gave a stern warning to rumour mongers against spreading “hatred” in the national capital. The Delhi police officer in a tweet, warned those people who spread rumours to incite violence in Delhi. He said that the Delhi police would track all the people who were using fake IDs to spread rumours. Delhi Police Dispel Rumours of Fresh Incidents of Violence in National Capital, Claim 'Situation is Normal'.

DCP East Delhi tweeted, “Hey guys! Not done. You have taken the job of spreading नफ़रत so brazenly. Rest assured, we are watching you all, and mighty well. While we know some of these are fake IDs, be sure of our capabilities to hunt you down Smiling face with sunglasses. Take this as a sweet warning!” Arvind Kejriwal Meets PM Narendra Modi, Seeks Action Over Delhi Violence, Cooperation to Combat Coronavirus.

Tweet by DCP East Delhi:

Hey guys! Not done. You have taken the job of spreading नफ़रत so brazenly. Rest assured, we are watching you all, and mighty well. While we know some of these are fake IDs, be sure of our capabilities to hunt you down 😎. Take this as a sweet warning!#DelhiPoliceNailsFake — DCP East Delhi (@DCPEastDelhi) March 3, 2020

Meanwhile, the South East Delhi police registered 10 cases under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and 163 cases under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act. On Monday, Delhi police also arrested 40 people in connection with riot-related rumours. Delhi Violence: Tahir Hussain, Expelled AAP Councillor, Moves Anticipatory Bail Before Delhi Court in IB Staffer Ankit Sharma's Murder Case.

At least 47 people lost their lives in the violence which erupted in North East Delhi after pro and anti-CAA groups clashed in Jaffrabad area on February 23. On Sunday, rumours of fresh incidents of violence in the national capital surfaced on social media. However, Delhi police dispelled these rumours.