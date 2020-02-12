'Extremely Delighted': PM Narendra Modi Assures Memorable Welcome for US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in India

File Image of Narendra Modi and Donald Trump. (Photo: File)

New Delhi, February 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday tweeted that he is extremely delighted that United States President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are visiting India on February 24th and 25th. The premier assured that India will accord a memorial welcome for Trump and Melania. The President and Melania Trump will travel to New Delhi and Ahmedabad during their India visit later this month. Donald Trump Looks Forward to His India Trip, Calls PM Narendra Modi 'Great Gentleman & His Friend'.

"Extremely delighted that @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS will visit India on 24th and 25th February. India will accord a memorable welcome to our esteemed guests. This visit is a very special one and it will go a long way in further cementing India-USA friendship," PM Modi tweeted.

PM Modi's Tweet:

Extremely delighted that @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS will visit India on 24th and 25th February. India will accord a memorable welcome to our esteemed guests. This visit is a very special one and it will go a long way in further cementing India-USA friendship. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 12, 2020

"India and USA share a common commitment to democracy and pluralism. Our nations are cooperating extensively on a wide range of issues. Robust friendship between our nations augurs well not only for our citizens but also for the entire world," he added.

On Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham informed that Trump and Melania will be travelling to India. His predecessor, Barack Obama, had visited India twice in 2010 and 2015. Trump's visit is meant to strengthen the India-US strategic partnership.

Speaking about the trip and the event at Ahmedabad's Motera Stadium, Trump said, "PM Modi said we will have millions and millions of people, around 5-7 million people just from the airport to the new stadium. It is the largest stadium in the world."

Over the years, President Trump and PM Modi have developed a good friendship and they met four times last year including a mega event at the Houston event.