Tirupati, March 4: A group of fraudsters, who duped several unemployed youngsters in Tirupati's Chittoor by promising them government jobs, were arrested by cops on Wednesday. According to a report by TOI, the gang duped several youngsters of Rs Rs 1.5 crore by promising them posts in the Indian Railways, Food Corporation of India, and other government agencies. The TOI report added quoted Chittoor DSP N Sudhakar Reddy saying that 27-year-old A Deva Priyan, an engineering graduate from Pattanur village in Villupuram district in Tamil Nadu had developed contacts with government officials in Kolkata. Fake Passport Racket: Cyberabad Police Arrest 6, Probe on to Trace 49 Others With Forged Indian Passports.

Later, he made connections with a few in Chennai and made plans to trap unemployed youngsters. The gang promised the youngsters' government jobs and extracting money from them. The group spread across the southern states Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh and appointing agents and developing a network. According to details by Police, the gang used to collect money between Rs Rs 15-20 lakh from each job aspirant and managed to dupe at least 50-odd unemployed youth in Tamil Nadu.

As soon as the news broke out, police launched a hunt to nab the culprits, following which the gang shifted base to Andhra Pradesh. The fraudsters continued to trap unemployed youngsters in Nellore, Kadapa and Chittoor districts of Andhra Pradesh and made Rs Rs 1.5 crore in no time by duping several youngsters in Chittoor district.

