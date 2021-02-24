Hyderabad, February 24: The Cyberabad police recently unearthed a fake passport racket and has arrested six members of the gang accused of using fake documents for securing Indian passports for Bangladeshi citizens. As per reports, the arrested accused have admitted to making fake passports for 72 people, out of whom 49 are still in the country while the remaining are working in the Gulf countries. The police has launched in investigation to trace the these 49 people. International Racket For Fake Call Centres Busted by Mumbai Police, Six Held.

As per reports, the main accused in the fraud password scam is a Bangladeshi identified as Parimal Bain who first came to India in 2013 illegally via sea route and settled in Nadia district, West Bengal where he came in touch with a labour contractor Sameer, who helped Bangladeshi people in obtaining fake Indian passports . In 2015, Bain moved to Bodhan where he started working in an ayurvedic clinic from where he was arrested, as reported by the Times of India. Drug-Sex Racket Busted in Kerala's Mallapuram, Racketeers Found Targeting Schoolgirls Through Instagram.

Meanwhile in 2019, Bain with the help of other accused started arranging Indian passports and flights tickets for Bangladeshi citizens using fake documents. The labour contractor's son who is already working in Iraq used to obtain work visas for these people. he arrested accused told police that they opted India route because of better job quota in Gulf countries.

The Cyberabad Police have written to RPO to cancel all 72 passports and FRRO has been requested to issue LoCs against the 72 accused. Special teams have been formed to trace the 49 passport holders and arrest absconding accused in the fake passport rackets.

