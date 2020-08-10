If you have a profound interest in Forex Trading, hearing Ricky Andrade’s name would definitely sound familiar. Founder and CEO of Market Masters Academy, Ricky Andrade’s expertise encompasses Forex Trading and entrepreneurship. He has recently been listed as one of the Top Most Influential Entrepreneurs of 2019 As Compared To Amazon’s Jeff Bezos by Yahoo! Finance.

Andrade rose to fame when he claimed his first Million dollars at only 23 years - two years after quitting his job as a Commercial Dishwasher Technician.

How did he achieve so much in such a short span? Was it just another stroke of luck? Perhaps, a lottery?

Surprisingly, it was none of these; Andrade had not won any lottery or discovered a treasure chest full of fortune, instead, Andrade became successful because he had mastered the skills of Forex and learned that success comes to those who persevere. He struggled during his initial days acclimating to a low-income environment. However, he soon moved from Los Angeles to California to pursue higher education. Despite the taxing routine of studying and working full time, Andrade did not let go of his determination to strive harder.

When his job started hitting him as tedious, he decided to quit and start over. He began working with different affiliate companies. One of those was called Herbalife where Ricky would host community workouts. Here, he met his wife Linda Andrade. The two instantly clicked and in a matter of only three years were married as well.

Talking about his relationship with Linda, Ricky said,

“We bounce off of each other’s strengths. We work together really well and it reflects in our relationship.”

The same year, Ricky also founded his teaching institution called Market Masters Academy - a learning platform for young individuals who are just starting out as entrepreneurs and are eager to learn about Forex and its tricks.

At Market Masters Academy, Andrade guides about a range of foreign exchange market strategies. He teaches how to take advantage of an ever-evolving market situation while minimizing your losses. His comprehensive courses cover various topics like the functioning of Forex Markets, factors that influence them, their different analyses, how to buy and sell, etc. In his own words,

“I have devised a platform where even a fifth grader can learn and become skilled in Forex trading.”

The Market Mastermind is another platform that Ricky has launched at his academy. It involves organizing events hosted at state-of-the-art locations. This provides a great opportunity for people to network as they step foot into the world of Forex Trading.

As an entrepreneur, Andrade’s philosophy behind his endeavors is to help others. Besides Forex Trading mentoring, he offers assistance in personal branding, lead generation, and has provided employment to a lot of people. He also is the CEO of the Shop For Investors and serves at LR Investments as a real estate investor. Additionally, he holds a strong professional inclination towards cryptocurrency.

Andrade is giving back to the community as well and has recently founded his non-profit organization called MotivPacks to send backpacks brimming with essential resources and motivation to young students so they have everything at their disposal that would lead them to the path of success.

During his leisure time, he likes to pursue reading, hiking, and traveling. He reinforces the importance of balancing work and life and suggests that by eliminating the habit of procrastination from our lives, we can both - work productively and find time to spend with the family as well. This according to him is the secret to living a happy and fulfilled life.