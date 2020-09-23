New Delhi, September 23: MPs of Opposition parties marched in Parliament premises in protest over farm bills. Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad, TMC's Derek O'Brien, and Samajwadi Party's Jaya Bachchan present, among others. According to a video shared by ANI, placards of 'Save Farmers' & 'Save Farmers, Save Workers, Save Democracy' were seen.

The opposition parties will meet President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday amid the ongoing row over farm bills. Only five opposition leaders will be allowed to meet the President at 5 PM, according to reports. Tea Diplomacy: PM Narendra Modi Lauds Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh For Serving Chai to Suspended MPs Who Protested Overnight at Parliament Lawn.

Farm Bill Protests:

On Tuesday, the opposition boycotted the ongoing session over Centre’s refusal to accept its demand for withdrawal of farm bills passed by Parliament.

On Sunday, the Rajya Sabha passed two contentious key farm bills - Farmer’s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020) through voice vote. Following the uproar in the Rajya Sabha, eight Opposition MPs were suspended from Rajya Sabha for a week under Rule 256(2) on Monday.

Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh who was at the chair when the Opposition MPs created the ruckus observed a one-day fast protesting the unruly behaviour of the Opposition MPs.

