Jaipur, January 16: Around 400 farmers from Kerala have joined the ongoing agitation near the Rajasthan-Haryana border against three new farm laws.

A group of farmers from Kerala came to Alwar's Shahjahanpur on Friday to participate in the sit-in launched by Sanyukt Kisan Morcha against the Centre's farm laws, former CPI (M) MLA Amra Ram said.

He said the farmers are protesting on a 3-km stretch of the highway, which has one service lane opened for locals. "The farmers are protesting under intense cold conditions but the Centre is not bothered," he added.