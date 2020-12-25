New Delhi, December 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that his government has a commitment towards farmers. PM Modi interacted with the farmers after the release of Rs 18,000 crore under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme. The Prime Minister also assured that his government is ready for talks with an open mind.

PM Modi stated, "Due to our commitment towards farmers, we are ready for discussions on all their issues with an open mind." He also invited all those who are opposing the bill. The Prime Minister said, "Our government is ready to talk to those opposing us as long as the discussion is based on facts. Only an 'Atmanirbhar' farmer can lay the foundation for Atmanirbhar Bharat."

Lashing at previous non-BJP governments, PM Modi said that those who remained in the government previously for several years left the farmers on their own. He said, "Promises were made and forgotten. Due to the agriculture policies of the previous govt, the poor became poorer, was it not important to change this state of farmers?"

Statement By PM Narendra Modi:

Our government is ready to talk to those opposing us as long as the discussion is based on facts. Only an 'Atmanirbhar' farmer can lay the foundation for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat': PM Modi https://t.co/A9OzMDegaQ — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2020

Earlier in the day, PM Modi released Rs 18,000 crore under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme to over nine crore farmers at a click of a button. The outreach comes amid ongoing farmers' protests against the three laws passed by the Parliament in September to reform the farm sector. Union Agriculture Minister said that the entire amount would reach the farmer's accounts directly.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 25, 2020 02:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).