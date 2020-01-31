Farrukhabad Hostage Horror Ends After 9 Hours Struggle As Police Kill Accuse; All 23 Children Rescued

23 Children held Hostage in Farrukhabad by accused. (Photo Credits: ANI)

Lucknow, January 31: The Farrukhabad hostage crisis involving 23 children who were kidnapped on the pretext of a birthday party, came to an end after UP police rescued the children and killed the accused named Subhash Batham. His wife was beaten up by locals and succumbed to her injuries after she was admitted to the hospital in critical condition, reported ANI. Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh said that the rescue operation in Farrukhabad lasted for around eight hours. Singh told media persons here that the accused was killed and was threatening to carry out a blast.

"The operation lasted for around eight hours. We tried to engage him constructively through talks but we got information that he had firing capability and there was a possibility that he had explosives in his possession. He was threatening to carry out a blast," he said.

The Uttar Pradesh DGP also said that the accused's wife was injured in the incident. All the children have been safely evacuated, Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary Home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi said.

"The person who was holding the children as hostages has been killed in an operation and all children have been safely evacuated," he said. Chief Minister (Yogi Adityanath) has announced an award of Rs 10 lakhs for the Uttar Pradesh Police and its team that successfully carried out the operation.

Read the ANI Tweet Below

UP Additional Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary Home Awanish Kumar Awasthi on children kept as hostage at a house in Farrukhabad: The person who was holding the children as hostage has been killed in an operation and all children have been safely evacuated. pic.twitter.com/48QYcsoGRr — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 30, 2020

All personnel who took part in operation will be given a certificate of appreciation," Awasthi added. Uttar Pradesh ADG Law and Order PV Ramashastry earlier said that the accused had been sentenced to life imprisonment in a murder case and he was out on a bail.

"He had called the children on the pretext of a birthday party and held them hostage. He opened fire on villagers." DM, SSP, and Police forces were also present near his house. Quick Response Team (QRT) and Special Operation Group (SOG) team were also there. Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) participated in the operations as well, said reports.