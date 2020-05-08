Favipiravir Drug Gets Approval For Clinical Trials From CSIR in India As A Potential Vaccine Against COVID-19

CSIR Director General (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, May 8: Drug Controller General of India has given approval for clinical trials of Favipiravir. CSIR Director General Shekhar Mande said the drug which is used in influenza in Japan, China, could be potentially useful against coronavirus and a phytopharmaceutical which is an extract of a plant.

Last month, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said it has become the first company in India to receive approval from Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to conduct clinical trials of Favipiravir antiviral tablets for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. Favipiravir Most Effective Drug to Treat COVID-19 Patients? Fujifilm Shares Jump Over 15% After China Backs Drug to Treat Coronavirus Patients.

What is Favipiravir?

Favipiravir, sold under the brand name Avigan, is an antiviral medication used to treat influenza in Japan and China. It is also being studied to treat a number of other viral infections.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), favipiravir is an experimental antiviral drug that was licensed in Japan in 2014 to treat influenza virus infections. In order to treat influenza, patients are given a 1600 mg dose of this drug on Day 1 and about 600 mg dose from Day 2 to 5.