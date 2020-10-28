Chandigarh, October 28: An official spokesperson of the Haryana Government, on Wednesday, said that the government has decided to give festival advance to Group-C and Group-D regular employees of the State Government as festival advances. Group-C employees will be given Rs 18,000 and Group-D will be given Rs 12,000.. In Major Reshuffle, Haryana Govt Issues Transfer Orders of 34 IAS Officers.
The spokesperson also said that Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has given nod to this proposal. The payment will be carried out in the first week of November and money will be transferred to Group-C and Group-D employees. Haryana Govt Asks All Departments to Pay Full Wages to Persons Engaged During March, April Under Outsourcing Policy.
he also said that the festival advance will benefit 2,29,631 state government employees. A sum worth Rs 386.40 crore will be distributed among the Group-C and D employees. This amount will be interest free and recoverable in not more than 12 months
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 28, 2020 04:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).