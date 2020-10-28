Chandigarh, October 28: An official spokesperson of the Haryana Government, on Wednesday, said that the government has decided to give festival advance to Group-C and Group-D regular employees of the State Government as festival advances. Group-C employees will be given Rs 18,000 and Group-D will be given Rs 12,000.. An official spokesperson of the Haryana Government, on Wednesday, said that the government has decided to give festival advance to Group-C and Group-D regular employees of the State Government as festival advances. Group-C employees will be given Rs 18,000 and Group-D will be given Rs 12,000.. In Major Reshuffle, Haryana Govt Issues Transfer Orders of 34 IAS Officers.

he also said that the festival advance will benefit 2,29,631 state government employees. A sum worth Rs 386.40 crore will be distributed among the Group-C and D employees. This amount will be interest free and recoverable in not more than 12 months

