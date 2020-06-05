Finance Ministry Says 'No New Schemes to be Initiated in 2020-21 Except for PM's Garib Kalyan Package and Announcements Made Under Atmanirbhar Bharat Policy'

FM Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, June 5: In a major development, the Ministry of Finance said that there will be no new government schemes will start for a year. The decision comes at a time when the novel coronavirus cases continue to rise in the country. Spending will be allowed in the Prime Minister's Garib Kalyan Yojana and the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan Package and any other special packages, the Ministry said. Central Government Employees to Face Salary Cut? Finance Ministry, Jitendra Singh Term Report Suggesting Pay Deduction Fake News.

"No New Scheme/Sub Scheme, whether under delegate power to ministry including SFC proposals or through EFC should be initiated in 2020-21 except proposal announced under PM Gareeb Kalyan Package, Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan Package and any other special packages," Finance Ministry said.

"In-principle approval for such schemes will not be given this financial year. Initiation of new schemes already appraised/approved will remain suspended for one year till march 31, 2021 or till further orders whichever is earlier," it added.

Schemes already approved under the Budget will also remain suspended till March 31, 2021. The statement also added that any exception to these new rules will be approved by the Department of Expenditure.

The centre has announced a cumulative stimulus package of Rs 20 lakh crore, which is nearly 10 percent of the country's GDP to provide relief to economic-hit segments amid the COVID-19 crisis and lockdown.