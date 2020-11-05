Andhra Pradesh, November 5: In a tragic incident, a fire broke out at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant due to turbine oil leak in the 1.2-megawatt electric motor. More details on this news are awaited.

Earlier this year in March, a conveyor was damaged when a fire broke out in the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. The fire was noticed in the Raw Material Handling Plant and was immediately contained and extinguished. There was also no major damage to the plant machinery. Visakhapatnam: Massive Fire breaks Out at Pharma Company, Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot.

Andhra Pradesh: Fire breaks out at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant due to turbine oil leak in the 1.2-megawatt electric motor. Visuals of fire being brought under control pic.twitter.com/VYyUbEZnq5 — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2020

Over the course of the next few days, the production remained unhampered as supply was maintained through an alternate route. One of the damaged conveyors was also replaced.

